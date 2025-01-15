Welsh rockers Those Damn Crows have released No Surrender, the latest single to be deftly plucked from their upcoming album God Shaped Hole. Something of an epic thumper, it follows last month's release of the ballad Still, and comes in the wake of the band's headlining show at the 5000-capacity Utilita Arena in Cardiff.

"No Surrender is about coming to a point in your journey where the sacrifices outnumber the rewards, leading most to give up," says frontman Shane Greenhall. "With us Crows, it’s always a case of we can’t quit, we don’t know how, we’ve come too far, it’s not even a thought. It’s just another milestone towards the bigger picture, towards the so-called End Game!

"We will overcome and achieve what we’ve always known is potentially ours… If we believe and by f*** we do! And, it’s going to hit when we perform it live!"

The video for No Surrender includes footage shot at the Cardiff show, and the band will return to Wales as one of the headliners of this year's Steelhouse Festival. They join a lineup that also includes fellow headliners W.A.S.P., The Wildhearts, Lita Ford, Wolfsbane, Marisa and the Moths, Sophie Lloyd and the Kris Barras Band.

Before then, you can catch Those Damn Crows in the UK this March.

"Feels so good to say us Crows are back with a very unique U.K. tour, just a week or two before the release of our new album God Shaped Hole," says Greenhall. "We can’t wait to catch up with you all, performing live and loud in these smaller, unique venues. Crowfamily… it’s gonna be killer! Let’s F***in Crow!" Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Those Damn Crows - No Surrender (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Feb 28: Gothenburg Film Studios, Sweden

Mar 01: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Mar 10: Oxford O2 Academy Main Room, UK

Mar 11: Frome Cheese & Grain, UK

Mar 13: Bournemouth Tofs, UK

Mar 14: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Mar 16: Exeter Phoenix, UK

Mar 18: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Mar 19: Lincoln The Drill, UK

Mar 21: Morecambe Alahambra, UK

Mar 22: Edinburgh La Belle, UK

Mar 24: Aberdeen Lemon Tree, UK

Mar 25: Liverpool O2 Academy 2, UK

Mar 27: London 100 Club, UK