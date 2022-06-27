Thor: Love and Thunder almost got the Kate Bush treatment, but her music was cut from the film

Even though she is undeniably brilliant, having Kate Bush as one of the world's most relevant and popular artists this year was certainly not on our 2022 bingo card. Her comeback into the mainstream was thanks to the global hit sci-fi/horror series Stranger Things, which featured her 1985 smash Running Up That Hill, subsequently propelling it to the top of the charts.

It now transpires that the upcoming Marvel film, Thor: Love And Thunder, was due its own Kate Bush moment too, but unfortunately, her music's inclusion was removed from the film.

According to actor Christian Bale, who plays villain Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming sequel, a dance scene soundtracked by Bush had been planned for his character and a fellow castmate.

Speaking of the inspiration behind his character and the cut dance, Bale explains: “There’s obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at.

“I think he just realised he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at [while preparing for the role] was the Aphex Twin video of Come to Daddy. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

When developing his role as Gorr the God Butcher, he says “You sort of go, ‘I know what he does.’ It’s right there in the name, isn’t it? But I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ And then Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that.

“But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a bluescreen – he could chuck on whatever he wants later on.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit UK cinemas on July 7.