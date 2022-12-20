This wonderfully relaxing cover of Slipknot's Duality is giving us chills

If there's one band we can understand being overlooked for zen and meditation playlists, it's Slipknot.



While listening to their brand of rage-fuelled metal might be therapeutic for those wanting to let off a little steam, it's not really a catalogue that most of us would opt for when patiently awaiting an elevator or curating a soundtrack for our next session of 'me-time' in the bubble-bath.

But, thanks to the internet, we can now imagine what it would sound like if the Iowan metal heavyweights just like, chilled out for a bit, and swapped their heavily-distorted guitars for ukuleles, and their screams for whisper-like crooning.

The musician behind this surprisingly delicate Slipknot cover is Morgen Blau, who has tackled their 2004 anthem Duality in a manner which causes it to impact with all the force of a silk handkerchief fluttering on a washing line in a summer breeze.

To create the peaceful rendition, Morgen, who is a self-proclaimed "small musician with medium sized dreams", plucks daintily on an acoustic guitar and ukulele over recordings of him snapping his fingers, lightly tickling a cabasa, scraping a cheese grater with a kitchen whisk (for some reason) and singing in velvety hushed tones.

The end result is a pleasantly sleepy smooth-jazz/folk ditty that could even get your grandma interested in Slipknot.

So sit back, light a candle, and enjoy some easy listening.

For more super soothing renditions, the musician's TikTok has covers of David Bowie's Space Oddity, Radiohead's No Surprises, and The Beatles' Blackbird. And relaaaaaaaax...