This old dude‘s acoustic cover of Alice In Chains’ Nutshell is just beautiful

Back in December, we happened upon veteran English YouTuber Frank Watkinson’s superb version of Slipknot’s Snuff, which we likened to Johnny Cash’s iconic cover of Nine Inch Nails’ classic Hurt.

Now the maestro has pulled off another magical moment, with this reimagining of Nutshell by Alice In Chains, a track which originally appeared on the Seattle quartet’s 1994 EP Jar Of Flies.

Once again, we don’t have a huge amount of biographical information on Mr Watkinson, except that he’s from Cambridgeshire, has a lovely dog called Marshall, and is one of the more ‘senior’ YouTubers we’ve come across.



But this we do know: the guy has a deeply melancholic voice, excellent finger-picking guitar skills and an uncanny knack of covering classic rock, indie, folk and metal songs in a way that will quite possibly bring a tear to your eyes.

As a bonus, here’s Frank’s take on the Johnny Cash version of Hurt.

In the ‘About” section of Frank’s YouTube channel he says the following: “Just performing songs my way, nothing too serious, we can't all be polished professionals but that shouldn't be a reason not to sing. If you really want to donate, then here is a PayPal link, I'm quite happy either way.”

What a nice man.