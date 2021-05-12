This Motorhead-ized version of Megadeth’s Symphony of Destruction will make you miss Lemmy even more

We’re big fans of the work of YouTuber Denis Pauna, who has carved out an online niche by reinterpreting classic metal anthems in the style of other bands. This week finds the talented Mr Pauna tackling Megadeth’s 1992 UK Top 20 single Symphony Of Destruction in the style of Motorhead. And, naturally, it slaaaaaaaaays, and stands as a wonderful tribute to the enduring legacy of Lemmy.

If this slice of Pauna wizardry floats your boat, you might wish to check out his version of Alice In Chains’ Rooster in the style of Type O Negative, or perhaps his popular take on Metallica’s The Unforgiven as rendered by Pete Steele’s band. Lovely stuff.

In actual Motorhead news, the band’s legendary live album No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith it to be re-issued in expanded form to mark the 40th anniversary of its original release in July 1981.

No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Boxset) will be available in record stores from on June 25, and be available in three editions: a triple vinyl set, plus double and quadruple CD packages.



The newly expanded four CD version of No Sleep... includes a remastered edition of the original album alongside bonus tracks and newly unearthed, previously unreleased soundcheck recordings, plus the entire sets from the three shows in Leeds and Newcastle.

The package also includes the story of No Sleep... told through previously unpublished and new interviews, photos and memorabilia, a double-sided concert poster from 1981, a replica USA ’81 tour pass, a Motorhead 'England' plectrum, a 1981 European tour badge, a reproduction of a ticket to one of the Newcastle City Hall shows, and a flyer postcard advertising the Heavy Metal Holocaust at Port Vale in the summer of 1981.

No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Boxset) is available to pre-order now.