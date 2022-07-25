This is what Kate Bush’s Running Up The Hill would sound like as a Metallica song… with Matt Heafy on guitar

Are we over Stranger Things? Not yet, no. And Anthony Vincent - the YouTuber formerly known as Ten Second Song Guy – certainly isn’t.

Not content with recently covering Kate Bush’s classic 1985 single turned recent ST-assisted No.1 hit Running Up That Hill in the style of Killswitch Engage, Vincent has delivered the mash-up to end all mash-up.

That’s right, he’s served up another version of Running Up That Hill - this time in the style of those other Stranger Things faves Metallica, whose Master Of Puppets provided the series’ most epic moment.

And if that isn’t enough, Vincent has roped in the help of Trivium’s Matt Heafy, who adds some crunching Hetfield-esque rhythm and backing vocals to the track – even though Vincent wins with his Papa Het-patented “HaHa!”.

Check the video out below, then head over to Anthony’s YouTube channel (opens in new tab) to check out everything else he’s done.