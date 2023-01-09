This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more

While albums like Nirvana's Nevermind will never become irrelevant or boring, sometimes, it's fun to think about our favourite songs in whole new ways.

Of course, tracks like Smells Like Teen Spirit, Come As You Are and In Bloom are perfect, but would they really be so faultless with frontman Kurt Cobain's effortlessly cool vocal grit stripped away, or the distortion removed from those classic grungy riffs removed, or Dave Grohl's thunderous drumming turned down a notch or two? Would these songs sound just as good if they were written in the style of, let's say, Iron Maiden, Green Day or Megadeth?

Step in internet virtuoso Steve Welsh, who has covered the album in the style of 12 different artists.

To kick off, Welsh plays a segment of Smells Like Teen Spirit in its standard style, before moving onto a cover of In Bloom, performed as if it were written by Iron Maiden, featuring a mighty impression of frontman Bruce Dickinson and racing guitars.

Next on the list is Welsh's cover of Come As You Are, played in the style of Weezer. The result of this unlikely mash-up works surprisingly well, with the Nirvana song's loose and lazy nonchalance matching up nicely with that sun-kissed Californian indie rock rhythm. In fact, the musician has even released a full version of the cover, which you can check out over on his YouTube channel.

Our favourite however has to be Lithium, complete with walloping drums, a clear-cut Billie Joe Armstrong-style and punk rock guitars. Yes, it's played in the style of Green Day, and this one will have you scratching your head wondering if this was secretly written by the American punk trio themselves, which could make sense, considering both bands were formed in 1987.

Across the rest of video, Welsh covers Nevermind songs in the style of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, NOFX, Reel Big Fish, Pantera, Led Zeppelin and David Bowie.

Check it out below: