This genius remix of Slipknot and Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive will be the best mash-up you'll hear all week

Get ready to dance with wild abandon, as this new remix between Slipknot's 2014 single The Devil In I and karaoke-favourite I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor is the holy grail of internet metal mash-ups.

Created by Soundcloud user/music producer Mike Logan under the name Dynamike, the mash-up only has less than 100 plays at the time of writing, but we think its deserving of so many more.

On top of his other mash-ups such as Psycho On The Dancefloor (Slipknot's Psychosocial and Sophie Ellis' pop classic Murder On The Dance Floor), Dynamike also produces general remixes of tracks including Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2002 funk-rock floor-filler By The Way.

Although Dynamike's creations may not be entirely rock or metal-based, we can't help but appreciate his weird and wonderful efforts, particularly his drum'n'bass thumper based on the famed brined character Pickle Rick from animated sci-fi series Rick & Morty.

Listen to the remix below.