This bluegrass cover of System Of A Down’s Chop Suey! sets the dial to ‘sh*tkicking’

Stressed? Anxious? Beaten down? The Dead South’s hillbilly-style cover of Chop Suey! will give you a kick up the ass

It’s a crazy world out there right now, but it’s reassuring to know that whatever else is going on, we can rely on at least one wackadoodle cover version to arrive in our inboxes on a daily basis.

Today’s contender? That’ll be Canadian bluegrass shitkickers The Dead South’s hillbilly take on System Of A Down’s Chop Suey!.

OK, it’s not the first cover of SOAD’s 2001 nu metal classic we’ve ever heard in our lives, what with the various goth-metal, lounge jazz, deathcore and Tibetan nose flute versions we’ve been swamped with 

But their banjos ’n’ beards approach kicks some backwoods hee-haws while remaining weirdly faithful to Serj Tankian and co’s original.

The song comes from The Dead South’s new covers EP, Easy Listening for Jerks, Part II (nice title, beardy fellas!), which also features hoedown-friendly versions of The DoorsPeople Are Strange, MisfitsSaturday Night, CKY’s 96 Quite Bitter Beings, Ween’s Help Me Scrape The Music Off My Brain and Yahoos and Triangles from the TV series King Of The Hill.

