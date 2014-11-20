This baby is better at drumming to Pantera than you

The other night on Jimmy Kimmel Live the world of heavy metal was shook to its core when baby Wyatt kicked all kinds of arse.

This isn’t to say he didn’t have a little help from his dad, but at just nine months old Wyatt absolutely nailed the drumming on Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone as part of Jimmy Kimmel’s Can They Do It Live? segment.

It’s pretty impressive. So much so that we’ve already thought of some (admittedly rubbish) titles for Wyatt’s Pantera covers album: