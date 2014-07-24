Things get heavy for Audrey Horne

Norwegian outfit Audrey Horne have announced details of their forthcoming album, Pure Heavy.

The band’s latest recording will be released in Europe on Sept 29 and on Oct 7 in North America.

In a statement, the group says: “We are proud to present our new album Pure Heavy, an album that was written and recorded in the same spirit as Youngblood. We think it will rock your socks off.

“This time we worked with two producers: Sir Dupermann, aka Jorgen Traeen, and The Sun King, aka Iver Sandoy. Together, we created something that we found fitting to the title and we are truly looking forward to coming out and presenting this album to you all live. Until then, play it loud and heavy.”

Tracklist

Wolf In My Heart

Holy Roller

Out Of The City

Volcano Girl

Tales From The Crypt

Diamond

Into The Wild

Gravity

High And Dry

Waiting For The Night

Boy Wonder

Let Live (bonus track)

Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea (bonus track)