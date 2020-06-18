Thin Lizzy: A Visual Biography set for October release

A new Thin Lizzy book is to be published later this year.

It’s titled Thin Lizzy: A Visual Biography and will be released on October 2 through Wymer Publishing.

The 240-page book has been created by author Martin Popoff and photographer Peter Nielsen and will chart Thin Lizzy’s career down through the years and will be “crammed full of live and off stage shots.”

Thin Lizzy: A Visual Biography will also include a selection of memorabilia including backstage passes, posters and press adverts, with Popoff contributing 20,000 words to the project.

The book is available to pre-order now from the publisher, with the first 150 orders coming with a set of five A4 prints. Those pre-ordering the book before August 1 will also be eligible to have their name printed inside.

Last week it was confirmed that Emer Reynolds’ film Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away will be released in cinemas across Ireland later this year.

Details on the project first came to light in January 2019, while a wide range of artists have contributed to the film, including Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham, Eric Bell and Darren Wharton, Metallica’s James Hetfield, U2’s Adam Clayton, Huey Lewis, Suzi Quatro and more.