These classic rock and metal album sleeves with added Bernie Sanders are truly iconic

He may not have won the Democratic Party’s nomination to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, but left-leaning Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has become one of the most recognisable and warmly-regarded US politicians of the past decade, particularly among younger voters, who’ve adopted the 79-year-old as a fertile subject for memes.

So when Sanders was photographed by Brendan Smialowski at Joe Biden’s socially-distanced inauguration ceremony in Washington DC, wrapped up in a warm coat and sporting rather snazzy mittens, the internet had a field day, resulting in some brilliantly creative and fabulously bizarre new images riffing on classic album sleeves.



A star is (re) born.

A post shared by Jamie (@its_only_me_et) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Deltaxis (@deltaxis) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Artyfarts (@_artyfarts_) A photo posted by on

A post shared by THE ALTERNATIVE FIX (@thealternativefix) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Omega Red O'Neal (@omegared023) A photo posted by on

A post shared by @poppunkshitt A photo posted by on

A post shared by Jeff Lucero 🎤🎸 (@jeff.lucero) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Boogieland Music (@boogieland_music) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Josh Coldiron (@noritoy) A photo posted by on

A post shared by 𝘼𝙡𝙖𝙣 𝙃𝙤𝙜𝙖𝙣 (@alanhogano) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Kelsey Brow (@kpb_history) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Roland Saunders (@thetvtv) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Mike Patak (@mikeemsayuhhhh) A photo posted by on

A post shared by @dugoninja1 A photo posted by on

A post shared by Jordan Sommers (@iamjordansommers) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Richard Gosnold (@rigos101) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Trenton Mitchell (@trenttmitchell) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Lhotse Hawk (@lhotseclover) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Bernie Sits On Yr Fav Albums (@berniesittingalbums) A photo posted by on