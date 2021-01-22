These classic rock and metal album sleeves with added Bernie Sanders are truly iconic

He may not have won the Democratic Party’s nomination to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, but left-leaning Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has become one of the most recognisable and warmly-regarded US politicians of the past decade, particularly among younger voters, who’ve adopted the 79-year-old as a fertile subject for memes.
So when Sanders was photographed by Brendan Smialowski at Joe Biden’s socially-distanced inauguration ceremony in Washington DC, wrapped up in a warm coat and sporting rather snazzy mittens, the internet had a field day, resulting in some brilliantly creative and fabulously bizarre new images riffing on classic album sleeves.
A star is (re) born.