Trending

These classic rock and metal album sleeves with added Bernie Sanders are truly iconic

By

US politician Bernie Sanders is providing rich inspiration for highly entertaining rock album-related memes

Bernie Queen
(Image credit: noritoy instagram)

He may not have won the Democratic Party’s nomination to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, but left-leaning Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has become one of the most recognisable and warmly-regarded US politicians of the past decade, particularly among younger voters, who’ve adopted the 79-year-old as a fertile subject for memes. 

So when Sanders was photographed by Brendan Smialowski at Joe Biden’s socially-distanced inauguration ceremony in Washington DC, wrapped up in a warm coat and sporting rather snazzy mittens, the internet had a field day, resulting in some brilliantly creative and fabulously bizarre new images riffing on classic album sleeves.

A star is (re) born.

A post shared by Jamie (@its_only_me_et)

A post shared by Deltaxis (@deltaxis)

A post shared by Artyfarts (@_artyfarts_)

A post shared by THE ALTERNATIVE FIX (@thealternativefix)

A post shared by Omega Red O'Neal (@omegared023)

A post shared by @poppunkshitt

A post shared by Jeff Lucero 🎤🎸 (@jeff.lucero)

A post shared by Boogieland Music (@boogieland_music)

A post shared by Josh Coldiron (@noritoy)

A post shared by 𝘼𝙡𝙖𝙣 𝙃𝙤𝙜𝙖𝙣 (@alanhogano)

A post shared by Kelsey Brow (@kpb_history)

A post shared by Roland Saunders (@thetvtv)

A post shared by Mike Patak (@mikeemsayuhhhh)

A post shared by @dugoninja1

A post shared by Jordan Sommers (@iamjordansommers)

A post shared by Richard Gosnold (@rigos101)

A post shared by Trenton Mitchell (@trenttmitchell)

A post shared by Lhotse Hawk (@lhotseclover)

A post shared by Bernie Sits On Yr Fav Albums (@berniesittingalbums)

A post shared by simon 🦏⛩ (@thedawes)

