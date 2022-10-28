The Who's Roger Daltrey wants Oasis to get back together, says Yungblud reminds him of Liam Gallagher

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has revealed that he shares the opinions of a good few million music fans around the world in wanting the Gallagher brothers to bury the hatchet and reunite Oasis, while also comparing modern rock star Yungblud to Liam Gallagher.

Speaking to Rolling Stone as part of a special interview featuring both Daltrey and Yungblud - real name Dominic Harrison - the Who singer talks about the challenges in playing gigs in hot weather, before branching off into some Oasis-centred musings.



"When temperatures get too hot, you can cook your brain," he notes. "We did a gig in Paris, and it was [115 degrees] in the audience. Liam Gallagher was there at this gig in a tent in Paris, and dear Liam is standing in the audience in a bloody anorak. He’s the coolest dude, I love him to bits."

When Daltrey turns to Yungblud and asks, "Have you met him?", Mr Blud replies: "I’ve never met him. But I love his band. I like his naughtiness. He’s got his bite."

"He’s just got an edge, and I wish [Oasis] would just get back together," Daltrey responds. "Liam, though, has really carved out a niche for himself now, and I love him. I think he’s fabulous. He’s totally honest. He’s not frightened of saying how he feels. Very similar to you. You remind me of him a bit."

The duo also discuss the differences between British and American music, with Yungblud suggesting: "For me, British music is all about feeling. Like if I go into an American studio, it’s got to be perfect. Whereas if I’m writing at home and I’m a little bit out of tune, it’s a little more cigs and beer, you know?"

"Tell me about it," replies Daltrey. "What is it with American producers? The last album we did [2019's Who], we had an American producer, I won’t mention his name, but I couldn’t work with him because he wanted everything in the pocket. Music’s not like that. Music comes from inside. If it straddles the beat, it don’t matter."

The Who are currently touring the States are play the Honda Center in Anaheim this evening.