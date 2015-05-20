The Vintage Caravan recall awkward audition

The Vintage Caravan’s vocalist and guitarist Oskar Logi has recalled the moment drummer Stefan Ari Stefansson auditioned for the band.

Ari Stefansson replaced Gudjon Reynisson earlier this year for their third album Arrival which was released this week in Europe via Nuclear Blast. But Logi says the recruitment process wasn’t straightforward – as they had another sticksman behind the kit when he turned up for his tryout.

Logi says: “We met in 2011 and it’s a small scene in Iceland so we were more or less bumping into each other. Then one day when we were pretty drunk we decided we should form a jam group.

“When Gudjon left, the first think I thought of was, ‘Call Stefan – he knows his shit.’ When he came to practise, we were trying out another drummer. He said, ‘This is like going on a date and the date just kissed a guy goodbye.’”

Logi, Ari Stefansson and bassist Alexander Orn head out on a tour of mainland Europe at the end of the month to promote Arrival – the follow-up to 2012’s Voyage.