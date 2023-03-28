The Smashing Pumpkins release new single Spellbinding, announce The World Is A Vampire US tour

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced the The World Is A Vampire US tour.

Alongside the tour announcement, the band have released their brand-new, synth-laden single Spellbinding, lifted from the third and final act of ATUM, which is scheduled to arrive on May 5.

The 26-date run will see the alt rockers travel across North America, with the first show taking place on July 28 in Las Vegas. They'll also make stops in Salt Lake City, Mountain View, Charlotte, Toronto and more before finishing up on September 9 in Noblesville, Indiana.

Joining the Smashing Pumpkins on the road on various dates will be special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons, as well as some of the world’s biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), who will be competing in most cities.

Speaking of the tour, frontman Billy Corgan says: "I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong.

"That's what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don't fit in, you belong here. It's about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party".

Pre-sale kicks off on March 28 at 12pm local until March 30 at 10pm local. General on-sale will commence on March 31 at 10am local. For more details visit The Smashing Pumpkins website.

View tour dates and listen to Spellbinding below:

Jul 28: Las Vegas The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan, NV

Jul 30: Las Vegas The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan, NV

Aug 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 03: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 05: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 06: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Aug 07: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 09: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 10: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 11: Highland Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, CA

Aug 13: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 15: Dallas Dos Equis Pavillion, TX

Aug 16: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Aug 17: Huntsville The Orion Amphitheater, AL

Aug 19: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 20: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 22: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 30: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 31: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 02: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 03: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Sep 06: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 08: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN

Sep 09: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN