Canadian rock kings The Sheepdogs, who are celebrating their 20th year as a band, have released a new single. Darlin' Baby is a lilting acoustic ballad with the sort of upbeat, sun-dappled harmonies on the chorus that are rather at odds with the overall sadness of the song.

"I went through some tough life things and just disappeared for a while," explains frontman Ewan Currie. "I went down to Miami and eventually found myself in the Florida Keys. It was a very strange trip. Here I was walking around paradise all by myself, feeling like shit, drinking lite beers and mescal and listening to 80s and 90s country: Alan Jackson, the hits of Brooks and Dunn and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, that kind of thing. Eventually I pulled up my socks and came back to Canada and started writing some songs. Darlin’ Baby was the first thing I wrote.

"Spiritually I think it has something in common with the Foundations’ Now That I’ve Found You which is peppy as hell, yet very sad when you really consider the lyrics. I was kind of envisioning, "the Eagles go to Margaritaville" when I sang the song. I had this fascination at the time with Jimmy Buffet, how he had this whole lifestyle based around chilling in paradise that he turned into a multi-million dollar empire. My joke was “I love everything about Jimmy Buffet but the music”. So I took some of his chill vibe but tried to write something a bit more heartfelt. I think it truly reflects my sad time in Paradise Alone."

“Here’s a first offering from a new Sheepdogs project which we will share with you in time for the UK/EU tour this autumn," adds bassist Ryan Gullen. "Looking forward to you hearing more. While it may not come as a surprise that not much has changed stylistically, we have made some changes behind the scenes that we hope will usher in a bit of a new era for the band."

The band's European tour kicks off in Spain this November and includes six UK dates, culminating in a show at London's Islington Assembly Hall on December 5. This week the band begin a series of festival dates in Canada before embarking on a lengthy US tour in September. Full dates below.

Darlin' Baby - The Sheepdogs (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Aug 02: Lévis Festivent, QC, Canada

Aug 04: Mani-Utenam Festival Innu Nikamu, QC, Canada

Aug 09: Rouyn-Noranda Festival Osisko en Lumière, QC, Canada

Aug 10: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Festival de Montgolfieres, QC, Canada

Aug 14: Saskatoon Delta Bessborough Gardens, SK, Canada

Aug 16: Cold Lake Extreme MudFest, AL, Canada

Sep 13: East Aurora Borderland Festival, NY

Sep 14: Spring Green Shitty Barn, WI

Sep 15: Minnesota Fine Line, MN

Sep 17: Denver Bluebird Theatre, CO

Sep 18: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

Sep 20: Seattle Neumos, WA

Sep 21: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Sep 23: San Francisco The Chapel, CA

Sep 25: Los Angeles Lodge Room, CA

Sep 26: San Diego Music Box, CA

Sep 27: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Sep 29: Austin 3TEN ACL Live, TX

Sep 30: Dallas Kessler Theater, TX

Oct 02: Indianapolis HI-FI, IN

Oct 03: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH

Oct 04: Kitchener Oktoberfest Koolhaus, ON, Canada

Oct 06: Woodstock Levon Helm's Studios, NY

Oct 07: Boston The Sinclair, MA

Oct 08: Hamden Space Ballroom, CT

Oct 10: New York Racket, NY

Oct 11: Ardmore Music Hall, PA

Oct 12: Washington Black Cat, D.C.

Oct 14: Atlanta Vinyl, GA

Oct 15: Nashville Basement East, TN

Oct 17: Chicago Metro, IL

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nov 09: Santiago de Compestela Outono Codax Festival, Spain

Nov 10: Madrid Mon, Spain

Nov 11: Barcelona La Nau, Spain

Nov 13: Munich Strom, Germany

Nov 14: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 15: Berlin Frannz, Germany

Nov 17: Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli, Germany

Nov 18: Aarhus Headquarters, Germany

Nov 20: Stockholm Debaser, Sweden

Nov 21: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Nov 22: Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark

Nov 24: Groningen De Oosterport, The Netherlands

Nov 25: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, The Netherlands

Nov 26: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Nov 27: Paris Badaboum, France

Nov 29: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock, UK

Nov 30: Bristol Strange Brew, UK

Dec 01: Manchester Band on the Wall, UK

Dec 02: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK

Dec 04: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Dec 05: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Get tickets.