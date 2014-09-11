The Replacements return to TV

Alternative rock pioneers The Replacements have played together on TV for the first time in 25 years.

The Minnesota rockers appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they played Alex Chilton, a track taken from their 1987 album Pleased To Meet Me.

Their appearance comes 28 years after they were banned from the NBC network after a chaotic, drunken performance on Saturday Night Live and a quarter of a century since their last TV slot.

The band split in 1991 but in 2012, frontman Paul Westerberg and guitarist Tommy Stinson launched EP Songs For Slim – a limited edition 10-inch vinyl release which was auctioned to raise money for former bandmate Slim Dunlap who suffered a stroke that year.

Their first gig since 1991 took place at Riot Fest, Toronto in 2013.