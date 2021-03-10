The new Metal Hammer comes with an exclusive Alexi Laiho art print

The new issue of Metal Hammer comes with an epic tribute to late, great Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho in the shape of an exclusive art print.

The print was designed by artist and illustrator Luke Preece, who has also created artwork for Metallica, Slipknot and Ozzy Osbourne.

It comes with the new special edition issue of Metal Hammer, which celebrates the 100 greatest songs of the century so far, as chosen by us, our readers and some of metal's biggest and best names. From Slipknot to System Of A Down, Nine Inch Nails to Nightwish, it's the definitive countdown of the anthems that have defined the last two decades – and the stories behind them.

As well as the art print, this new issue is packed full of gifts including four exclusive Iron Maiden Trooper beer mats, an exclusive Ghost laptop sticker and a poster pack of the most iconic album artwork from the 21st century so far.

Only in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer – out now.





