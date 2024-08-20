Swedish rock'n'rollers The Hives have released a video for Rogor Mortis Radio, one of the highlights of last year's The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons album, and it's one for the ages.

The video finds the band in Lambeth, South London, where they perform a slickly choreographed dance routine inspired by Bob Fosse, one of the twentieth century's most influential figures in jazz dance. Fosse choreographed musicals like The Pajama Game, Sweet Charity and How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, and later won an Oscar for his direction of Cabaret.

"This should have come out over a year ago but didn’t," say the band. "At the time we told you the VHS was stolen by a leprechaun but, lo and behold, this was not true! We just had to wait for technology to catch up with our ideas because The Hives are future!

"It took us a long time to learn those steps but we finally got it right so shut your face about execution and poise as we are not professional dancers. Filmed in ye old London Town and directed by Filip Nilsson from an original screenplay, idea and script by The Hives. Czech it out!"

The video visits several local landmarks, including Lee's Fish & Chips Shop at 121 Lambeth Walk, the local convenience store, a hardware shop and a dry cleaning establishment. And, while it's possible some of the band's more athletic moves may have been performed by professional dancers before the band member's heads were added in post-production, the end result is something of a classic.

The Hives' upcoming North American tour begins next month, including a headline show at Mexico City’s 20,000-capacity Palacio De Los Deportes. Full dates below.

The Hives - Rigor Mortis Radio (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Aug 22: Paris Rock en Seine Festival, France

Aug 23: Montpellier Palmarosa Festival, France

Aug 25: Chateau de la Maroutiere V & B Festival, France

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sep 14: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now Festival, NJ

Sep 16: Toronto History, ON

Sep 27: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Sep 18: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Sep 20: Newport MegaCorp Pavillion, KY

Sep 22: Detroit Saint Andrew’s Hall, MI

Sep 24: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

Sep 25: Boston Roadrunner, MA

Sep 27: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 28: Ocean City Oceans Calling Festival, MD

Sep 29: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Oct 01: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Oct 02: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 05: Juárez Servicio Hipódromo, Mexico

Oct 08: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 12: Monterrey Parque Fundidora, Mexico

Oct 15: São Paulo Tokio Marine Hall, Brazil

Tickets are on sale now.