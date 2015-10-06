The Hell premiere new song I've Got Loads Of Money

Super-serious hardcore mob The Hell are premiering new track I’ve Got Loads Of Money exclusively with Metal Hammer.

“This track is about having lots of money,” says frontman Black Mist – but you could probably have guessed that from the lyrics, handily displayed in the lyric video below!

I’ve Got Loads Of Money is taken from The Hell’s upcoming third album Brutopia, available to pre-order here.

They’re also holding a Halloween album release party later this month and heading out on tour at the end of the year. Dates below:

30 October: Album Release Show, Bloomsbury Bowl, London

6 November: The Parish, Huddersfield

7 November: The Old Court, Wigan

8 November: The Compass, Chester

13 November: Boiler Room, Guildford

19 November: Rainbow Cellar, Birmingham

22 November: The Classic Grand, Glasgow

10 December: The Anvil, Bournemouth

11 December: The Junction, Plymouth

The Hell: Brutopia