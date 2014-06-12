The Haunting, Volbeat and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tomorrow the Metal Hammer team will be in a field drinking all the booze and watching some of the best rock and metal bands in the world today. And because we can't wait to get to the metal, we've brought it to us with three hours of our favourite tunes.

On the Metal Hammer Radio Show tonight we’ll be picking select cuts from The Haunting’s debut record, as well as killer tracks from the likes of Down, Fear Factory, Volbeat, Avatarium, Evile, Hacktivist, Periphery, letlive. and Helloween. And once we’ve finished serving your ears some delicious morsels of metal, we’ll be talking about something much less savoury – prisons. Well, to be precise, the fact that some of England’s oldest prisons are being sold off as the Ministry Of Justice moves to larger “super jails”. This got us thinking… if you had a redundant jail, what would you use it for? We’d have the world’s most epic paintball match. JUST IMAGINE IT! Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.