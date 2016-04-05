The Fall Of Troy stream 401k

The Fall Of Troy have released a stream of their first new music in six years.

401k is taken from the band’s upcoming album OK and can be heard below. The follow-up to 2009’s In The Unlikely Event is due for release on April 20.

The band say: “Thanks for the incredible response, and please continue to share this with as many people as you see fit. We are trying to do this without a lot of the ‘conventional’ means of promotion, and we are nothing without you guys and your support.

“Keep an eye out for pre-orders for vinyl and other goodies in the coming weeks.”