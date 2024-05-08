Steve Perry has rerecorded a Journey deep cut with the sons of Steve Lukather and Phil Collins

The Effect, the new band formed by guitarist Trev Lukather and drummer Nic Collins – the sons of Toto's Steve Lukather and Genesis man Phil Collins – have released a cover version of an old Journey song as their new single, and Journey's old singer is along for the ride.

The band's cover of It Could Have Been You – which originally appeared on Journey's 1986 album Raised On Radio – features lead vocals from The Effect's frontman Emmett Lee Stang, while Perry features on backing vocals.

"They did an amazing version of it,” Perry tells Rolling Stone [paywalled link]. "In my opinion, it’s completely current, refreshed, and ready to go out there and do some damage."

“Steve and I go way back," Lukather, who is married to the daughter of Journey's Jonatha Cain, posted on Instagram. "Other than my Pop, Steve Perry has been a mentor to me. When he heard The Effect, he called me and expressed how much he really loved what we were doing. It meant the world. On that same call, I started raving about a deep cut Journey tune It Could Have Been You.

“The idea came up about The Effect doing our own version of it. I asked SP if he’d be into singing on it and he said yes. The power of Steve’s vocals is on another level. One of a kind. That’s why he’s the GOAT. Thank you Steve Perry for not only for the honour, but for your belief in us and what we do. That is never taken for granted!"

Lukather Jr was previously in Levara, whose self-titled debut album was released in 2021, but left the band within days of its release. The Effect's debut single, Unwanted, was released last year.