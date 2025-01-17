The Dust Coda announce departure of old frontman, new frontman already in place

Rising London rockers The Dust Coda have lost their founding lead singer, John Drake – who has moved back to his native Australia – and replaced him with Andrew Knightly.

"I first met Andrew many, many years ago when The Dust Coda shared the same stage with one of Andrew’s old bands at North London’s legendary Big Red bar," says Dust Coda founder and guitarist Adam Mackie. "We hit it off and stayed in touch ever since, following each other’s careers and different music releases.

"From that first meeting I knew Andrew was a great singer, player and all-round musician with an effortlessly cool persona that matches his great personality. He has rock‘n’roll pumping through his veins and when this recent crossroads for the band occurred I knew he’d be a great fit.

"Myself and the rest of the guys are pumped to be working with Andrew and really excited about the TDC future at the start of this new chapter."

"I am honoured and really excited to be joining The Dust Coda," says Knightly. "This is a band I've always followed from afar and felt would achieve great things. This is one of the UK's top upcoming rock bands, make no mistake!

"John is a great singer that I have great respect for and to follow in his footsteps is no easy task. But after talking to the band and sitting down with the songs I realised I was the right person to fill those shoes. The band agreed with that summation and we've been working really hard behind the scenes. I just can't wait to get out on the road with these guys and deliver the best version of TDC."

The Dust Coda's last two albums, 2021's Mojo Skyline and 2023's Loco Paradise, both hit the UK Top 40. The band are now working on a new album, and will hit the road in March with fellow NWOCR travellers Bad Touch. Full dates below.

Posting on his Facebook page earlier this month, the departed Drake wrote, "2024 was pretty epic. Left London after 20 years. Left my band of 13 years. Made a solo record with my long-time collaborator Chass Guthrie."

The first fruits of the collaboration were the acoustic Descending Love, released in November, and another stripped-back song, Different This Time, which came out last month. Both are from the upcoming Trial Separations EP. Drake's debut solo album will also be released this year.

Different this Time Full ( Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Dust Coda / Bad Touch: 2025 co-headline tour

Mar 06: Norwich Waterfront

Mar 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 08: Newcastle Northumbria University

Mar 09: Glasgow Cathouse Rock Club

Mar 10: Manchester Club Academy

Mar 12: Birmingham O2 Academy2

Mar 13: Cardiff The Globe

Mar 14: London O2 Academy Islington

Tickets are on sale now.