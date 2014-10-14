The Darkness’ mainman sells his stage gear

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins is selling some of his old stage outfits on eBay.

And he’ll donate half the proceeds to animal welfare charity The Mayhew Animal Home

He said on Twitter: “I still love these outfits but I’m not going to wear them again!”

Among the items up for grabs are a pair of red snakeskin-effect flares and a pair of Dolce & Gabbana silk trousers. He’s also selling a black and white costume from their live gigs in 2005⁄ 2006 .

The description reads: “Your chance to look like a rock star at the next The Darkness gig – also ideal for job interviews. If you want to upstage the bride, wear it to a wedding. Send off a departed loved one with some panache by wearing it to a funeral. Just wear it!”

The band’s are currently working on the follow-up to 2012’s Hot Cakes but it will be without drummer Ed Graham who left the band earlier this month.

To place a bid on Hawkins stage gear, visit his eBay page.