The Beatles in mono remastered

Nine Beatles albums that were mixed in mono have been remastered and will be released on vinyl.

The albums – including Please Please Me and Revolver – were remastered at Abbey Road Studios and will be issued in September either individually or in a limited edition 14-LP boxset.

A video about the reissues can be seen below.

The full list of the mono releases is _Please Please Me, A Hard Day’s Night, Beatles For Sale, Help!, Rubber Soul, Revolver, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, _Magical Mystery Tour.

The 2-LP The Beatles and 3-LP Mono Masters will also be available.

The Beatles get back to mono