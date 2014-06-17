Trending

The Beatles in mono remastered

By Classic Rock  

Classic albums fresh from Abbey Road reworking

Nine Beatles albums that were mixed in mono have been remastered and will be released on vinyl.

The albums – including Please Please Me and Revolver – were remastered at Abbey Road Studios and will be issued in September either individually or in a limited edition 14-LP boxset.

A video about the reissues can be seen below.

The full list of the mono releases is _Please Please Me, A Hard Day’s Night, Beatles For Sale, Help!, Rubber Soul, Revolver, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, _Magical Mystery Tour.

The 2-LP The Beatles and 3-LP Mono Masters will also be available.

The Beatles get back to mono

