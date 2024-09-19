New nu metal champions Tetrarch return with new nu metal single Live Not Fantasize

Nu metal revivalists and purveyors of the beefy riff Tetrarch have released their first new music since 2021.

The L.A.-based quartet’s single Live Not Fantasize was unveiled today (September 19), with an accompanying music video. Listen to the track and watch the clip below.

Lead guitarist Diamond Rowe comments: “We are extremely excited to release Live Not Fantasize to the world. We had a lot of fun writing this song because of how heavy and aggressive it is, while still having a big catchy chorus that gets stuck in your head.”

Rowe goes on to explain the themes of the new single. “This song is about never letting the negative feelings and thoughts in your mind define who you are and doing everything you can to get through tough times to find peace within yourself – so that you can live instead of dreaming of something better."

Tetrarch were formed as a thrash metal band by Rowe and singer/guitarist Josh Fore in 2007, while the pair were still in high school. After veering towards a nu metal sound, they self-released their debut album Freak 10 years later and received moderate radio airplay in the US, as well as the backing of such metal musicians as Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Dino Cazares (Fear Factory). The band signed to major metal label Napalm ahead of 2021 followup Unstable, which received critical acclaim.

Metal Hammer journalist Dannii Leivers gave Unstable an 8/10 review. She wrote, “The ripping solos from future guitar hero in waiting Diamond Rowe take their cues from Kirk Hammett and Mark Morton rather than Brian ‘Head’ Welch or Brad Delson. The furious title track and Negative Noise are an evolution of the band’s thrash beginnings, while Addicted pulls from pure metalcore anthemia.

“No doubt, Unstable sometimes veers a little close to homage, but it’s executed with confidence and energy that elevates it way beyond a slavish throwback.”

Press materials for Live Not Fantasize say, “Big news coming soon,” potentially teasing the announcement of Tetrarch’s third studio album.