TesseracT release prog metal charity single to raise funds for Ukraine

By published

TesseracT's Regrowth supports the work carried by DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee) in Ukraine and other war zones

TesseracT group shot 2020 against blue background
(Image credit: Steve Brown)

TesseracT have released a double A-sided digital single exclusively via Bandcamp to raise funds for DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee). Regrowth includes the previously unreleased progressive metal tracks Hollow and Rebirth.

Says bassist Amos Williams, “These songs have been in the TesseracT domain for a while. We had developed them for [their as yet unreleased] album five, but they just weren't the right fit for where that album has headed. Rather than have them slowly decay on a server somewhere, we felt they could do something good, no matter how small?

"Many organisations are doing good at the moment. Médecin Sans Frontières, Amnesty International, and World United. We chose to help The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in their drive to aid those in Ukraine affected by the invasion by Russia, and war zones around the world. 

"Our last headline tour visited Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv. We have travelled the roads currently under attack, but cannot begin to imagine the change they have undergone.”

The two-track digital single is available now via Kscope's official Bandcamp page. You can stream it below.

Meanwhile, TesseracT are working on the studio follow-up to 2018's Sonder. Their last release was the high-budget cinematic livestream concert, Portals in 2021, which was broadcast in December 2020.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine (opens in new tab).

Natasha Scharf
Natasha Scharf

Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.