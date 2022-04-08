TesseracT release prog metal charity single to raise funds for Ukraine

TesseracT have released a double A-sided digital single exclusively via Bandcamp to raise funds for DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee). Regrowth includes the previously unreleased progressive metal tracks Hollow and Rebirth.

Says bassist Amos Williams, “These songs have been in the TesseracT domain for a while. We had developed them for [their as yet unreleased] album five, but they just weren't the right fit for where that album has headed. Rather than have them slowly decay on a server somewhere, we felt they could do something good, no matter how small?

"Many organisations are doing good at the moment. Médecin Sans Frontières, Amnesty International, and World United. We chose to help The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in their drive to aid those in Ukraine affected by the invasion by Russia, and war zones around the world.

"Our last headline tour visited Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv. We have travelled the roads currently under attack, but cannot begin to imagine the change they have undergone.”

The two-track digital single is available now via Kscope's official Bandcamp page. You can stream it below.

Meanwhile, TesseracT are working on the studio follow-up to 2018's Sonder. Their last release was the high-budget cinematic livestream concert, Portals in 2021, which was broadcast in December 2020.

