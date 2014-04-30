TesseracT, Brutality Will Prevail, Monuments and more for Hevy Fest

After last year's disappointing cancellation of the annual punk and metal festival; Hevy will be returning to Port Lympne, Kent this summer.

Headliners are yet to be announced but with TesseracT bringing their unique, djenty metal to the stage along with hardcore stalwarts Brutality Will Prevail, mathy favourites IWrestledABearOnce, as well as the prog-loving Monuments and The Safety Fire, we’re already excited.

The hardcore and metal weekender takes place 15-16 August, 2014. A limited number of Tier 1 tickets go on sale at 7pm tomorrow (1 May) for £59. A whopping 60 more bands are to be announced, but here are the rest of the valiant lot currently confirmed: