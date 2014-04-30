Trending

TesseracT, Brutality Will Prevail, Monuments and more for Hevy Fest

By Metal Hammer  

Hevy Fest is back this year, revealing the first confirmed acts

After last year's disappointing cancellation of the annual punk and metal festival; Hevy will be returning to Port Lympne, Kent this summer.

Headliners are yet to be announced but with TesseracT bringing their unique, djenty metal to the stage along with hardcore stalwarts Brutality Will Prevail, mathy favourites IWrestledABearOnce, as well as the prog-loving Monuments and The Safety Fire, we’re already excited.

The hardcore and metal weekender takes place 15-16 August, 2014. A limited number of Tier 1 tickets go on sale at 7pm tomorrow (1 May) for £59. A whopping 60 more bands are to be announced, but here are the rest of the valiant lot currently confirmed:

  • 68

  • The Catharsis

  • Deez Nuts

  • Devil Sold His Soul

  • Empire

  • Empress AD

  • The Hel

  • Nai Harvest

  • Oathbreaker

  • The One Hundred

  • Palm Reader

  • Polar

  • Reel Big Fish

  • Stampin’ Ground

  • Texas In July