Tedeschi Trucks Band return with single Hard Case and details of their new album

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced their return by releasing a new single.

The song is titled Hard Case and it’ll feature on the band led by husband and wife Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi’s upcoming album Signs.

It’ll be released on February 15 via Snakefarm Records/Fantasy Records.

Signs was written by all 12 band members and recorded in Tedeschi and Trucks' backyard studio, Swamp Raga. Joining the group on the record are Warren Haynes, Oliver Wood and Doyle Bramhall II.

The album was written and recorded amid a series of sad losses for the band, including the death of Derek’s uncle and Allman Brothers member Butch Trucks, Gregg Allman, along with mentors Leon Russell and Col. Bruce Hampton.

Trucks says: “This is the first record we’ve made where, when I listen to it, it puts me in a specific place. It puts me in a zone and hits some raw nerves.”

Tedeschi adds: “We are very lucky to do what we do, and we take responsibility for creating something positive to counter all the negativity.

“We all have to deal with tragic circumstances at times. As a musician, I feel it’s my job to go out there, kick ass the best I can and offer inspiration.”

Tedeschi Trucks Band have several live shows planned over the coming weeks and months across North America, Europe and the UK.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Signs

1. Signs (High Times)

2. I’m Gonna Be There

3. When Will I Begin

4. Walk Through This Life

5. Strengthen What Remains

6. Still Your Mind

7. Hard Case

8. Shame

9. All The World

10. They Don’t Shine

11. The Ending