Tech-Fest adds 16 bands

Another 16 bands have been added to the bill for this year’s Tech-Fest, including Betraying The Martyrs, Leprous and Agent Fresco.

They join Decapitated, The Contortionist, Haken and more for the four-day event at Newark Showground on July 9-13.

Full weekend tickets, day tickets and camping passes are all on sale now, with some earlybird offers remaining. More bands, workshops and after parties are to be announced – find out more.

Tech-Fest lineup so far

Decapitated (UK exclusive)

Betraying The Martyrs

The Contortionist (UK exclusive)

Leprous

Haken

Agent Fresco

Aliases

Cyclamen

Slice The Cake (worldwide exclusive debut)

Plini (European exclusive debut)

Sithu Aye

Destiny Potato

The Interbeing

Novelists

Shokran (UK exclusive debut)

Heavy Metal Ninjas

Promethee

Agent Fresco (acoustic set)

The Room Colored Charlatan

Shattered Skies

Mask Of Judas

Slaughter To Prevail

No Sin Evades His Gaze

The Voynich Code

The Colour Line

Sectioned

The Dali Thundering Concept

Kardashev

The Parallel

Voices From The Fuselage

Bad Sign

FOES

She Was The Universe

Hieroglyph