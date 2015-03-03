Tech-Fest adds 16 bands

Another 16 bands have been added to the bill for this year’s Tech-Fest, including Betraying The Martyrs, Leprous and Agent Fresco.
They join Decapitated, The Contortionist, Haken and more for the four-day event at Newark Showground on July 9-13.
Full weekend tickets, day tickets and camping passes are all on sale now, with some earlybird offers remaining. More bands, workshops and after parties are to be announced – find out more.
Tech-Fest lineup so far
Decapitated (UK exclusive)
Betraying The Martyrs
The Contortionist (UK exclusive)
Leprous
Haken
Agent Fresco
Aliases
Cyclamen
Slice The Cake (worldwide exclusive debut)
Plini (European exclusive debut)
Sithu Aye
Destiny Potato
The Interbeing
Novelists
Shokran (UK exclusive debut)
Heavy Metal Ninjas
Promethee
Agent Fresco (acoustic set)
The Room Colored Charlatan
Shattered Skies
Mask Of Judas
Slaughter To Prevail
No Sin Evades His Gaze
The Voynich Code
The Colour Line
Sectioned
The Dali Thundering Concept
Kardashev
The Parallel
Voices From The Fuselage
Bad Sign
FOES
She Was The Universe
Hieroglyph