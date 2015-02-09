TeamRock Radio: The Playlist (9.2.15 – 15.2.15)

After brain surgery or making a loom band bracelet, there’s nothing more complex than creating a weekly playlist for TeamRock Radio. But, after hours of deliberating, doodling and rain-soaked walks of self-discovery, we’ve managed to make the perfect soundtrack to your week. Check out which big hitters have made it to our A-List and who the newest additions are to the TeamRock Radio family…

A-LIST All Time Low – Something’s Gotta Give (Hopeless) Blackberry Smoke – Let Me Help You (Find The Door) (Rounder Records) Enter Shikari – Anaesthetist (Ambush Reality) Halestorm – Apocalyptic (Atlantic) Mötley Crüe – All Bad Things (Eleven Seven) The Prodigy – Nasty (Cooking Vinyl)

B-LIST Black Label Society – Heart Of Darkness (Mascot) Foo Fighters – Congregation (Columbia) Royal Blood – Out Of The Black (Warner) The Black Keys – Weight Of Love (Nonesuch) The Scorpions – We Built This House (Sony) Thunder – Wonder Days (earMUSIC) Turbowolf – Rabbits Foot (Spinefarm/Search and Destroy) Von Hertzen Brothers – New Day Rising (Big Machine/Spinefarm) We Are Harlot – Dancing On Nails (Roadrunner)

**C-LIST **Against The Current – Uptown Funk (featuring Set It Off) (mudhutdigital.com) Architects – Youth Is Wasted On The Young (Epitaph) As It Is – Dial Tones (Fearless) As Lions – The Fall Cancer Bats – True Zero (Noise Church/BMG) Crobot – Legend Of The Spaceborne Killer (Nuclear Blast)

**Danko Jones – Do You Wanna Rock? (Caroline International) **New addition: So. Much. Cowbell. Which would warrant a playlist addition by itself to be honest, but it’s a damn fine track as well.

Europe – War Of Kings (UDR) Gerard Way – Drugstore Perfume (Warner) Sleeping With Sirens – We Like It Loud (Epitaph) The Cadillac Three – Party Like You (Spinefarm)

**Of Mice & Men – Broken Generation (Rise Records) **New addition: With a Metal Hammer Golden God Award in their back pocket and the recent European tour with Linkin Park under their belts, now is a good time for the Californian quintet.

The Offspring – Coming For You (Time Bomb) New addition: Age is definitely no barrier when it comes to writing a kick-ass, modern punk rock anthem. Here’s hoping this bodes well for their follow-up to 2012’s Days Go By.

