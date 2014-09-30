TeamRock Radio: The Playlist (29.9.14 - 5.10.14)

So many songs so little time. There’s so much great new music around TeamRock Radio has increased the new music playlist this week to play as much as possible. We’ve also lobbied God to add a few hours to the day so we have more time to play music. When she gets back to us we’ll let you know.

In the meantime, Moose and Dewsbury offer up this formidable list for your consideration this week:

Audrey Horne – Out Of The City (Napalm)

NEW ADDITION: With the video (featuring Johan Hegg of Amon Amarth) premiered on TeamRock.com the other week, I defy you to listen to this track and not be singing like a loon by the second chorus. (D)

Beartooth – The Lines (Red Bull)

NEW ADDITION: These guys have been feeling the love from Sophie K on Breaking Bands for a while, and after listening to this latest track, we figured it was time to move these guys onto daytimes. Unbelievable Jeff.

Black Stone Cherry – Remember me (Roadrunner)

NEW ADDITION: A great track from the band who - in addition to being nominated for Best Album at the Classic Rock Awards 2014 - are also going to be on one of this year’s most highly anticipated tours with Airbourne & Theory Of A Deadman next month. (D)

Brody Dalle – Rat Race (Caroline/UMG)

With a voice that urges you to come to bed, but with a very real possibility of being stabbed when you get there, we like the new Brody track. Spiky, punky and catchy as a dose of bird flu, what’s not to like? (M)

Fall Out Boy – Centuries (Virgin EMI Records/DCD2)

NEW ADDITION: Gosh, it’s only the biggest damn rock song in the world right now. Pretty heavy for FOB as well. Me likey.(D)

In This Moment – Sick Like Me (Atlantic)

NEW ADDITION: Typical ITM. Quirky, well-produced, chorus-heavy metal. Great for radio. (D)

Jack White – That Black Bat Licorice (Third Man/XL)

Quirky, catchy and unmistakably Jack White. There’s a lot of love in the TeamRock Radio bunker for this track. (M)

Judas Priest – Down In Flames (Sony)

The latest track from the Metal Gods’ most recent album features some cracking guitar work from the Tipton/Faulkner pairing. Hail the harmonies! (M)

King 810 – War Outside (Roadrunner)

I wouldn’t wish to start rumours, but based on this brutal track from Memoirs Of A Murderer, I think someone may have some anger issues. Love them or hate them, King 810 are THE band to see on tour this week. (M)

Kyng – Electric Halo (Razor & Tie)

Heavy stoner riffage in the fine Sabbath tradition. Can’t wait to see these guys on the Lords Of The Riff 2 tour in November. (M)

Philip Sayce – Out Of My Mind (Mascot)

Now here’s a man who can play guitar really rather well. Writes a hell of a Hendrix-influenced tune as well, as this track from his new album Influence will attest. (M)

Purson – Danse Macabre (Machine Elf)

NEW ADDITION: After spot-playing this a few weeks ago, it stuck with us, so we decided to give it a shot. Trippy as Hell, but also extremely catchy. (D)

Queen – There Must Be More To Life Than This (Feat. Michael Jackson) (Virgin)

NEW ADDITION: New Freddie-era Queen. ‘Nuff said. (D)

Sixx:AM – Gotta Get It Right (Eleven Seven)

There’s something about this song that just digs into your brain and won’t leave. Catchy stuff from the new album. (M)

Slipknot – The Devil In I (Roadrunner)

New Slipknot. No explanation required. (M)

Stevie Nicks – The Dealer (Warner)

You want to hear a voice that’s really lived a life? The new track from Stevie Nicks is exactly that. This new track has ‘future classic Stevie Nicks’ written all over it. (M)

The Black Keys – Gotta Get Away (Nonesuch)

Nominated for Band Of The Year in the Classic Rock Awards 2014, this latest track is great slice of 70’s-influenced rock. (M)

Young Guns – I Want Out (Virgin EMI)

Anthemic? Check. Uplifting? Check. Big chorus complete with ‘WHAAAAOOOOO’s? Check. Sorted. (M)

And if that isn’t enough we’ll be spot-playing across the week…

Machine Head – Now We Die (Roadrunner)

Someone at iTunes is in bother for leaking this early, but whoever it is, we owe them a debt of thanks. Phenomenal new track from the upcoming album. (D)

In Flames – Through Oblivion (Nuclear Blast)

The sound of modern metal would undoubtedly be much different were it not for In Flames. Find out just how influential they are in the latest Metal Hammer. (D)

As always, if you think we're missing the obvious or even the obscure let us know. You can email moose@teamrock.com.

Until next week, my friends, enjoy the music.