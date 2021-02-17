Taylor Momsen: ‘I’m not arrogant enough to call myself a rock star’

Currently sitting at number 4 in the UK’s mid-week charts, with Death By Rock And Roll becoming the most downloaded record of the week in the UK, The Pretty Reckless are set to score the biggest British chart success of their career. But lead singer Taylor Momsen says she’s not yet ready to be deemed a ‘rock star’.

“I don’t know what that even means anymore,” the singer admits, “I consider myself a musician and a songwriter. If other people want to call me a rock star, I’ll take it but I’m not arrogant enough to give myself that title.”

“But [the music] is the thing that’s going to last forever,” she adds. “Twitter comments might stir up controversy or discussion for a minute, but I’d rather write a meaningful song than preach opinions online. I’m very fortunate to be in a position where my art can affect people and I want it to inspire something good, even if that’s as simple as picking up a guitar or expressing how they’re feeling. I would like to be an inspiration but I don’t know if I want to be a role model.”

Speaking to the Telegraph’s Ali Shutler about her new album, Momsen says, “Even though this album is called Death By Rock and Roll, and it does deal with a lot of heavy subject matter, it's also a very hopeful record which is something the world could use right now; a little more hope and a little more rock and roll.”

“I wasn’t trying to write music, this record just poured out of me and I really do credit it with saving my life,” Momsen added. “Not to sound too heavy, but if I hadn’t written it, I don’t know if I would be here. I was not in a place of living but this record really brought me back to life.”

The Pretty Reckless’ Death By Rock and Roll is out now..