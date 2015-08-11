Tankard drummer Zissel has suspected stroke

Tankard drummer Olaf Zissel has been rushed to hospital after suffering a suspected stoke.

His bandmates report he’s “doing well” and have announced that Holy Moses sticksman Gerd Lucking will stand in for Zissel for their upcoming shows at Germany’s Summer Breeze festival on August 13 and Motocultor Fest, France the following day.

Lucking has been on the road with the group as their sound technician.

A statement from the band reads: “We’re shocked and keeping our fingers crossed for Olaf. We wish that he’ll get well soon and fast.”

Following their two festival commitments, the German outfit have two dates in September and a run of shows throughout November and December.

Their last studio release was 2014’s R.I.B.