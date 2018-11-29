System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian scores new disaster movie Spitak

We’ve all been waiting a long time for new music from System Of A Down, but frontman Serj Tankian hasn’t been sitting on his hands since their 2005 album Hypnotize.

The vocalist has written the scores for several films over the last few years including The Last Inhabitant, 1915 and Furious – a trend that is set to continue as he’s also behind the soundtrack to upcoming disaster movie Spitak.

The Aleksandr Kott-directed film focuses on the 1988 earthquake in Armenia which claimed the lives of thousands of people and follows central character Gor as he desperately searches for him family.

Tankian tells Rolling Stone: “Spitak is a powerful film. It truly makes one feel vulnerable as this can happen to any family. The music is a minimalist requiem mixing with the sounds of the cranes and other machinery prevalent in rescue operation efforts.”

The movie received a nomination for Best Feature Film at the Dublin International Film Festival and has also been submitted for consideration for Best Foreign Film at the 2019 Oscars.

The film will premiere in California on December 7. Check out the trailer below.