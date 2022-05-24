System Of A Down’s Shavo Odadjian is working on “heavy” new solo project

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian has revealed that he’s working on a “heavy” new solo project.

Speaking to Music Connection magazine at a cannabis industry trade show in California recently, Odadjian revealed that he was focussing on his rock/hip hop band North Kingsley and the new solo venture, named The Shavo Project.

"System’s taking a little break, until next year, so I've been working on the North Kingsley record,” said Shavo. “It's almost done. That's my side project. We've got six songs done. You can check it out on Spotify.

“It's a new project, so it's continuously growing and evolving. And as I evolve, I drop what we just did and we move to the next style. It's fun. It's freedom of music. It's really cool.

“And I also have some music I'm doing as a side project — just me alone solo. It's called The Shavo Project and it's really heavy. That's all I can say right now."

System Of A Down themselves surprise-released two brand new songs, Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz, in November 2020 - their first new music in 17 years.

While the band themselves are currently inactive, System singer Serj Tankian has recorded a new song titled No Tomorrow for the soundtrack of upcoming video game Metal: Hellsinger - The Gods Of Metal, due later this year.

“The song I worked on with the composers Two Feathers... just amazing music,” Serj told Loudwire. “They did the music and I just did the vocals… but it's really incredible; really fast, really heavy. Very interesting, very progressive I would say. It's seven minutes and it takes you on this crazy journey and it's very fast and rhythmical, so your fingers... you will lose some ligaments."

The soundtrack will feature an all-star cast of metal vocalists, including Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz, Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe and Trivium's Matt Heafy.