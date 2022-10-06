System Of A Down fans keep "scaring the sh*t" out of Serj Tankian by yelling Chop Suey! lyrics at him in public

Being a famous musician isn't always what it's cut out to be, as sometimes, we imagine, being adored by thousands of people might come with a few downfalls, such as relentless screaming fans, or even a stalker or two; it certainly sounds overwhelming.

As far as we know, however, this isn't a a problem for Serj Tankian. Although he has an issue all his own, as the System Of A Down frontman keeps finding himself in the sticky - albeit hilarious - situation of being scared out of his wits by fans, who insist of unexpectedly yelling song lyrics at him.

To be specific, fans keep barking the particularly shouty lyrics of System Of A Down's 2001 floor-filler Chop Suey! from behind him while he's out in public - literally anywhere he goes.

Speaking in an interview with Revolver on the latest episode of their Fan First podcast, the vocalist explains while laughing: "People will scare the shit out of me when they yell, 'Wake up,' behind me somewhere — wherever, in public."

"Like 'WAKE UP!'" he yells, mimicking the aggressiveness of the vocals. Of how he reacts to the singing fans, he continues, "I'm like, 'Fuck dude! Really? Wow... I'm glad you're excited but don't do that."

Watch the moment and full interview below:

Last month, Tankian announced that he will be releasing his new EP Perplex Cities via an augmented reality app.

Speaking of this new innovative method of releasing music, he tells Rolling Stone in a statement, "I’m always trying to create new and interesting ways to connect with people via my music. We made some amazing videos for the last EP Elasticity, so I wanted to try something different for Perplex Cities. I love the idea of appearing in the room with someone listening to my music. It’s intimate, fun, and different.”

The follow-up to 2021 EP Elasticity will be officially released on October 21 through Tankian’s Serjical Strike label.