You can now hang out with Serj Tankian in your own living room courtesy of a brilliant new AR app

Serj Tankian has announced that he will be releasing the new EP Perplex Cities via an augmented reality app.

The System Of A Down frontman will be dropping a track a week through Arloopa, which will also allow Tankian to appear "in the same space as the listener-viewer to explain the music and listen along.” It's first single, Pop Imperialism, arrived yesterday on September 19.

In other words, you'll be able to see Tankian in your home through your phone camera, as if he's really there in front of you.

Speaking of this new innovative method of releasing music, he tells Rolling Stone in a statement, "I’m always trying to create new and interesting ways to connect with people via my music. We made some amazing videos for the last EP Elasticity, so I wanted to try something different for Perplex Cities. I love the idea of appearing in the room with someone listening to my music. It’s intimate, fun, and different.”

The follow-up to 2021 EP Elasticity will also be officially released on October 21 through Tankian’s Serjical Strike label.

Check out preview footage of the app at work below:

Perplex Cities tracklisting:

Pop Imperialism

The Race

I Spoke Up

Rumi Loves His Cars

Forgive Me Father

Earlier this year, System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan hit out at his bandmates for the band's creative stasis.

While speaking to YouTuber Sona Oganesyan in an interview, Dolmayan stated that he believed System "have become more and more successful in spite of our best efforts to ruin it."

"We haven't made an album since 2005 "he explained, "we barely tour, we don't do interviews, we don't do press, we're almost completely sundered from the music business and yet we have more and more [offers] to play every year."

"Obviously we still have something to give to the world," the drummer continues. "We have this gift, right, that came from God or wherever, and we’re squandering it... It’s an insult to everybody else that tries to make it in whatever endeavour they’re trying to make. And here we are – we’ve made it, we have the talent, we have the ability, we have an adoring fanbase, we’ve sold, I don’t know, whatever it is – 30 million albums or more – and they’re hungry for it, and we just don’t do it."