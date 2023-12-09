"They’re fearless. Their ability to just be themselves and their confidence, it’s mind-blowing." Synyster Gates reveals the young artist that reminds him the most of Avenged Sevenfold - and it might surprise you

Few bands go about their business like Avenged Sevenfold. Whether it's pushing their own sound into strange new shapes, as with this year's bold and bizarre Life Is But A Dream... album, or leading the way in the metaverse with the unique and carefully constructed relationship they have with their fans, they remain one of modern metal's most unpredictable heavyweight bands.

So, when it came to asking their lead guitarist Synyster Gates what young artists remind him of his own band, you might imagine he'd be lost for words. As it happens, however, he knew exactly who he wanted to shout out - and they're a leading light in the nu gen movement whose covers and original songs have blown up social media in recent years.

“Kim Dracula, they’re fearless," Syn says in the latest issue of Metal Hammer. "Their ability to just be themselves and their confidence, it’s mind-blowing. I’m sure you’re going to see a really unique career there."

"A personal favourite of mine is 100 Gecs," he adds, heaping praise on the hyperpop duo's latest album, 10,000 Gecs. "Jesus, they’ve just turned music upside down. I was toast after [Life Is But A Dream...] – no more new music, maybe I could think about a new song in five years. Then their album came out just before we released our record and I was like, ‘Hey Matt [Shadows, Avenged Sevenfold vocalist], wanna go write some crazy shit?’ They completely re-energised me. We’re not planning anything new, but it gets you excited."

Life Is But A Dream... was greeted with critical acclaim, surprised fan reactions and much debate upon its arrival earlier this year. Avenged's most experimental album to date, it remains a record that Syn and his bandmates are fiercely proud of.

“I’m beyond proud of it," he confirms. "I don’t listen to it as much as I did, but I still listen to it a lot. I’m excited to get into some other songs to take on the road. It’s still fresh, we haven’t toured that much, we still have a few months off before we announce something.”

Avenged Sevenfold will tour the US next year as well as hit Europe in the Summer. You can read more from Metal Hammer's interview with Synyster Gates in their latest issue, out now. Order your copy here.