Sylosis chill out with synth pop acts

Sylosis frontman Josh Middleton gets into the festival mood by listening to “female-fronted pop synth” bands.

Despite his band being known for their thrash metal sound, Middleton prefers to listen to Kate Bush and Bat For Lashes on the road, and admits he hasn’t been impressed by many modern metal bands in recent years.

Middleton tells TeamRock Radio: “Pretty much no metal. In the van yesterday all we had was female-fronted synth pop. We put on some Kate Bush and Bat For Lashes. Even some London Grammar. In terms of heavy music there’s really not much that does it for me in recent years.

“Stuff like Black Breath. I heard one of the new High On Fire songs the other day and it sounds amazing.”

Sylosis released their fourth album Dormant Heart in January and they play the third stage at Download tonight (June 12).

They have three festival dates following Download:

Jun 19 Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 04: With Full Force Festival, Germany