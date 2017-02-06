Supergroup KXM gear up for Scatterbrain album release

KXM, the trio comprising Kings X bassist and singer Doug Pinnick, Dokken and Lynch Mob guitarist George Lynch, and Korn dummer Ray Luzier, have announced the details of their second studio album, Scatterbrain. The album is the follow-up to 2014’s self-titled debut.

“We wrote all the songs right on the spot and immediately recorded them,” says Pinnick. “Everyone doing his part and no one telling the other one what or how to play. Just like the previous album!”

“We wanted to use the same formula as the 1st KXM record,” says Luzier. “Book studio time, come in fresh every day with a new idea, run with it and not over think anything”.

“Basically it was ‘record-topia!’”, says Lynch. “We showed up in the studio, camped out with a bunch of gear and let the tape roll! No pre-production, no rehearsal, no pre-written songs, every song was written as a product of an in-studio jam session.”

Scatterbrain will be released on March 17 via RatPak Records. Pre-orders are available from Amazon and iTunes, while special bundles and signed editions are on sale at RatPak.

Scatterbrain Track Listing

Scatterbrain Breakout Big Sky Country Calypso Not A Single Word Obsession Noises in the Sky Panic Attack It’s Never Enough True Deceivers Stand Together Angel

