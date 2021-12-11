Summer's End Progressive Rock Festival confirms 2022 dates

Long-running British prog rock festival Summer's End have confirmed dates for 2022 and the 17th edition of the popular festival will take place at the Chepstow Drill Hall between October 6-9.

"The Summers End Festival is pleased to announce that its 17th edition will tale place from 6th to 9th October 2022 at the Drill Hall in Chepstow," the organiser have said.

Tickets for the event are already on sale. Weekend tickets, which cover the Friday to Sunday, Oct 7-9, cost £110.

"Those wishing to make a small voluntary donation to the festival can by a ‘sponsor’ ticket for £125 – although this carries no other benefit except our undying gratitude," the organisers add.

There are also a very few of the limited edition Golden Tickets available. The Golden Ticket is a means to future-proof the future of the Winter's End and Summer's End festivals. Each one of which includes entry for the full weekend - Friday-Sunday - of eleven festivals.

The line-up for next year will be announced shortly.

Winter's End Festival will take place in April 2022, headlined by Pendragon, Subsignal and Karnataka.

Get tickets.

Golden tickets.