Stones release Mixed Emotions Tokyo teaser

The Rolling Stones have released a video of them performing Mixed Emotions in Japan in 1990.

The clip serves as a teaser for the upcoming release of the restored From The Vault: Live At The Tokyo Dome 1990, issued on October 30 on a 3DVD and Blu-ray set, with a 4LP+DVD package to follow on November 13.

The concert film was recorded during the Stones’ first tour of Japan in 1990 – which was also their last with bassist Bill Wyman. Material was originally launched as an online-only product in 2012.

The Stones are expected to start work on a studio album in the coming months.