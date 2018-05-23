Stone Sour's Josh Rand: I feel like a new person

Stone Sour’s Josh Rand says he feels like a new person after receiving treatment for alcohol and Xanax dependency issues.

The guitarist checked in last month to say he was “doing well” after stepping back from the band in January this year to receive professional help.

And in a new interview with Hard Drive Radio at last weekend’s Rock On The Range, Rand says he now has the energy he had 16 years ago thanks to the support he’s received.

Rand says: “Everything came to a head when we did ShipRocked. I was prescribed a bunch of stuff and really that's the main thing that I needed to break away from. I didn't really start drinking until the last year and a half, but the problem is when you mix that with prescription drugs.

“It sent me in a downward spiral and into a depression where I didn't even get out of my bunk unless I had to. One day, I was like, ‘I feel terrible. I've got to do something.' I just made the decision on our way to Canada, which wasn't easy.

“We were in a connection to get up there and I just decided that I needed to go home and get stuff sorted. I just hit this wall where I just was in a funk and I knew there was more to life than feeling the way that I did.

“I thought, ‘I have all these positive things – I shouldn't feel the way that I do.' I went home and worked on that, with the support of the band and family and everything."

He continues: “I have a great support group, I’m very lucky. But the great thing is, when I came back, honestly, I have that energy of it being 2002 all over. It’s like this whole rebirth for me.”

Rand reports that he’s now a “workout maniac” and has been exercising before and after shows with the band and adds: “I feel better. As I said, one of the main reasons is I just felt terrible – physically and mentally, just tired. And since I've started working out and gotten off everything, I feel like a new person.”

Stone Sour will resume their live dates in support of their latest album Hydrograd when they return to Europe next month.

