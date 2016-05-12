Steve Harris: I’d never treat basses the way Janick Gers treats guitars

Steve Harris says he’d never treat his basses the way Iron Maiden bandmate Janick Gers treats his guitars.

And despite having a number of instruments, he says he’s not an avid collector – and he’s satisfied if he has enough of them to keep him going on tour.

Iron Maiden are currently on the road in Australia in support of latest album The Book Of Souls, with Gers’ stage athletics and guitar-slinging moves a popular part of every show.

Asked if he’s tough on his basses, Harris tells Seymour Duncan: “No. I don’t knock them about like Janick knocks his guitars about. I treat mine a little more respectfully!

“No disrespect to him, but I’m not one to be throwing mine about or smashing them up or that sort of thing.

“I’ve been playing the same bass for many years – different guises, different colours, but the same kind I’ve used since the 70s. I like to keep it pretty simple.”

He adds: “I’m not a collector. I’ve got a fair few basses and I get given stuff, which is really nice. But I don’t really collect them. I’ve never really been interested in that.

“As long as I’ve got enough basses to tour with, I’ve got all I need, really.”

And Harris remains happy with the more traditional four-string instrument. “In my opinion, a bass player doesn’t need five strings or more,” he says. “But everyone to their own – if someone feels extra special by having more strings, that’s fine. But it’s not my cup of tea.”

Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls world tour continues until August, including a headline appearance at the Download festival on June 12.

Iron Maiden: The Book Of Souls world tour

May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 14: Perth Arena, Australia

May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa

May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa

May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany

May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany

May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland

Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest

Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany