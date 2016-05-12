Steve Harris: I’d never treat basses the way Janick Gers treats guitars

Steve Harris says he’d never treat his basses the way Iron Maiden bandmate Janick Gers treats his guitars.
And despite having a number of instruments, he says he’s not an avid collector – and he’s satisfied if he has enough of them to keep him going on tour.
Iron Maiden are currently on the road in Australia in support of latest album The Book Of Souls, with Gers’ stage athletics and guitar-slinging moves a popular part of every show.
Asked if he’s tough on his basses, Harris tells Seymour Duncan: “No. I don’t knock them about like Janick knocks his guitars about. I treat mine a little more respectfully!
“No disrespect to him, but I’m not one to be throwing mine about or smashing them up or that sort of thing.
“I’ve been playing the same bass for many years – different guises, different colours, but the same kind I’ve used since the 70s. I like to keep it pretty simple.”
He adds: “I’m not a collector. I’ve got a fair few basses and I get given stuff, which is really nice. But I don’t really collect them. I’ve never really been interested in that.
“As long as I’ve got enough basses to tour with, I’ve got all I need, really.”
And Harris remains happy with the more traditional four-string instrument. “In my opinion, a bass player doesn’t need five strings or more,” he says. “But everyone to their own – if someone feels extra special by having more strings, that’s fine. But it’s not my cup of tea.”
Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls world tour continues until August, including a headline appearance at the Download festival on June 12.
May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
May 14: Perth Arena, Australia
May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa
May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa
May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany
May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany
May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany
Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland
Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria
Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania
Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia
Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland
Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia
Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest
Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy
Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia
Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany