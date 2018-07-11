Steely Dan’s Walter Becker to have New York street named in his honour

The street where late Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker grew up in Queens, New York City, is to be named in his honour later this year.

A street sign indicating Walter Becker Way will be unveiled at a ceremony at 112th Street and 72nd Drive in the Forest Hills neighbourhood on October 28.

The event, presented by New York's Classic Rock Q104.3, will be attended by a number of special guests, while Becker’s friends and colleagues will share memories of the musician.

There are also plans for a day of festivities around the unveiling, which have been organised by Becker’s fans.

Becker’s widow Delia says: “Walter's fans have decades of experience holding 'Danfests' throughout the country and they always find innovative and eclectic ways of celebrating.

“It will undoubtedly be a fun and free gathering to honour and commemorate Walter as only they can!”

The motion to name the street Walter Becker Way was put forward by New York City council member Karen Koslowitz and was subsequently approved by a full council vote late last month.

Becker died in September 2017 at the age of 67.