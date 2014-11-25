Status Quo picture matchsticks

Status Quo have released a short clip to accompany the acoustic version of the band's early classic Pictures Of Matchstick Men. The song, first released in 1967 on the Picturesque Matchstickable Messages album, was re-recorded earlier this year for the band's Aquostic set.

The clip features the whole band apparently naked, although several eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out that guitarist Rick Parfitt does appear to be wearing a pair of slender black briefs.

Status Quo announced the Aquostic album in an exclusive interview with Classic Rock in August and released a promo for And It’s Better Now in September, before playing at the Roundhouse in October.