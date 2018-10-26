Star-studded Keith Moon tribute night will raise money for National Deaf Children's Society

A star-studded tribute night in honour of legendary The Who drummer Keith Moon is to be held in London next month.

The event has been organised by the London Drum Show and will take place on November 17 at the city’s Olympia.

A host of drummers will be in attendance to play through a selection of The Who classics including My Generation and Baba O’Riley on a replica Keith Moon kit.

JR Robinson, Adam Marko, Ronn Dunnett, Danny Farrant, Chris Mansbridge, Pete Cater, Jonathon Rodney, Steve White, Gabor Dornyei and Pick Withers will all be in attendance, with all money raised going towards the National Deaf Children's Society.

Tickets cost just £20 and are now available from the London Drum Show website.

The celebration of all things drum-related will take place at the Olympia on November 10 and 11.